Organizing Committee Meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about 15th Edition of Bangalore International Film Festival

Bengaluru: Meeting of the organizing committee to organize the 15th edition of Bangalore International Film Festival was held on Wednesday. All the members of the organizing committee participated in the meeting and gave suggestions.

Bangalore International Film Festival has proclaimed fame at the global level. It has Accreditation by FIAPF, the International Federation of Film Producers Associations of Belgium.

The 15th Film Festival is scheduled to be held from February 29 to March 7. Every year Film Festival is organized in the month of February and March, and for organizing the 15th Bangalore International Film Festival in the month of February/March, tentative dates have been made as Inauguration Ceremony (Inauguration by Chief Minister) on Thursday evening, February 29. Film festival screening from March 01 to 07, Closing Ceremony (Distribution of Awards by Honorable Governor) on Thursday evening, March 07

The inauguration ceremony will be organized in front of Vidhana Soudha. The closing ceremony will be organized in the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha. Rs 1.61 crore available for organizing the film festival. It was decided to provide required additional grant.

Films of Leelavati, Bhagavan and C V Shivashankar and other departed luminaries of Kannada cinema will be shown during the festival, as a tribute. It was decided to emphasize images of ideas, inclusiveness, to convey a message of humanity in the Film Festival.

In this regard, the Government has issued an order to form a Film Festival Organizing Committee under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister and a Core Committee under the Chairmanship of Secretary , Information and Public Relations Department on 30 December 2023 for organizing the 15th Bangalore International Film Festival.