Our aim is to make Kannada a language of life: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the goal was to make Kannada the language of life.

Speaking at the 69th Kannada Rajyotsava celebration at Kanteerava stadium, he said, “Our aim is to make Kannada a language of life. All of us need to offer our respects to our mother land by hoisting the flag of the land high.”

“It is 50 years since we named our state Karnataka. We believe that our land is heaven, our language is divine and the waters of Tunge, Bhadre, Cauvery, Krishna sacred water. I extend my greetings of Kananda Rajyotsava to each and everyone in the state personally and on behalf of the State government,” he said.

“Kuvempu’s message of Vishwamanava is showing us the way even today. Kannada is our pride, it is our duty to offer our respect and prayers to our Karmabhoomi. Kannada is in every breath we take. We have ordered all schools, colleges, private firms to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava in their premises,” he noted.

“Many states don’t have Naada geethe (state song) and flag, Karnataka does. Our land is the land of diversity and peace and hence people from all over the world come here. Kannada has a history of over 2000 years. Many Kannadigas from various countries are making an effort to spread the joy of Kannada around the world. The whole world is looking at us. All of us have a responsibility to protect the language and the culture of the land,” he said.