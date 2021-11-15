Owner Revealed That The Bull At Bengaluru's Krishi Mela Valued For 1 Crore

On Sunday, at this year's Krishi Mela in Bengaluru, a three-and-a-half-year-old bull named Krishna, worth about 1 crorehas appeared as the centerpiece. According to Boregowda, the bull's owner, the bull belonged to the 'Hallikar' breed, which is known as the 'mother of all cattle breeds.' He further stated that this breed's genetic material is in high demand,with a single dose costing Rs1,000.



As per the sources,more than 12,000 farmers (Krishi) have enrolled for this year's Krishi Mela, with hundreds of them completing it at the moment. It has 550 stalls with conventional and hybrid agricultural varieties, technologies, and machinery on show, as well as livestock, marine, and poultry. The selling of seeds, saplings, and poultry is the main focus of this year's Krishi Mela exhibitors.

On the special duration of four day Krishi Mela, on Friday, the event became more special and generous as the event was inaugurated by the tribal woman who turned modern farmer as the honorable Chief Minister of Karnataka was not able to attend the inaugural session.

Premadasappa ignited the lamp on the dias at the mela's inauguration event, which was hosted by the University of Agricultural Sciences. Sources revealed thatKarnataka agricultural minister BC Patil was also asked to attend the Krishi Mela's opening ceremony, however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) advised the university administrators to withdraw their identities owing to the model code of conduct for Legislative Council elections.