Pink Line set to be city’s longest Metro corridor, says BMRCL

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is gearing up for a major expansion with the upcoming Pink Line, which is expected to become the longest Metro corridor in the city once fully operational.

On August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the RV Road–Bommasandra Metro stretch, and now BMRCL is pushing ahead with another crucial line that will connect some of Bengaluru’s busiest traffic zones, major IT parks, and key industrial hubs. Officials have confirmed that 90 per cent of the work on the Pink Line is already complete, with six elevated stations likely to be inaugurated next year.

The Pink Line is also planned to be extended further up to Kadugodi Tree Park, making it the single longest Metro line in Bengaluru. Once complete, the line will stretch across 68 km, linking areas such as Kalen Agrahara (Gottigere), Jigani, Anekal, Attibele, Sarjapur, Varthur, and Kadugodi Tree Park. A feasibility study for the extension is currently underway.

First phase under progress

At present, construction is ongoing on the 21.3 km stretch between Kalen Agrahara and Nagawara. Of this, 7.5 km will be elevated while 13.8 km will run underground. This phase is part of the larger Pink Line project, with the remaining stretches to be executed in the second phase.

BMRCL has also revealed plans to build nearly 50 Metro stations along the Pink Line. Once the feasibility study is completed, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared for the extension.

Connectivity to mega sports hub

Meanwhile, a 90,000-seater stadium has been proposed near Attibele by the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB). The extended Pink Line is expected to provide seamless connectivity for spectators traveling to and from the venue, a move welcomed by local residents.

Officials highlight that once the project receives final approval from both the State and Central governments, the Pink Line will ease Bengaluru’s massive traffic congestion, providing faster commutes and ensuring smoother travel for lakhs of daily commuters.