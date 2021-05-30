PM Modi is a man of mettle: State BJP general secretary Ravikumar

Bengaluru: State BJP general secretary N Ravikumar has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a man of mettle by repealing Article 370 and launching surgical strikes on Pakistan.

"Congress ruled the country for over seven decades and India was perceived as a 'borrowing nation' but with Modi the image of India has changed completely in the international arena," he said. He added that the Central government deposited Rs 75,000 crore directly in the bank accounts of farmers in over a year.

Under the scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000 per year was released in 3-4 monthly instalments of Rs 2,000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

"Under the Kisan Samman Scheme, the central government is giving Rs 6,000 per year, while Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa's government is adding four thousand rupees to this. It is a historic feat that our scientists discovered two vaccines in just one year when the virus has engulfed the globe. The central government allocated Rs 900 crore for the vaccine research. Millions of masks were manufactured and we have exported PPE kit, sanitizers," Ravikumar said.

Ravikumar further stated that the central government has made great strides in hundreds of sectors, including agriculture, science, industry, education and national security.