Police ban entry of Pramod Muthalik into Nagamangala amid rising tensions

Mandya: The Mandya police banned the entry of Sri Rama Sena president Pramod Muthalik into Nagamangala as a precautionary measure. Pramod Muthalik, has condemned the attacks and demanded strict action against those responsible.

In a significant move to prevent further unrest, the police have barred Pramod Muthalik, a prominent leader known for his hardline stance, from entering Nagamangala.

Muthalik had announced plans to visit the riot-affected area on Friday to express solidarity with the victims and hold discussions with local leaders. However, the police, fearing his presence could further inflame tensions, issued a directive prohibiting his entry into the area.

Faced with these restrictions, Muthalik decided to cancel his planned visit. His decision follows stern warnings from the police, who are determined to maintain peace and prevent any actions that could exacerbate the already volatile situation.

In the wake of the violence, a prohibition order has been enforced in Badrikoppi, the site of the Ganapati Mandap where the initial clashes broke out. Security has been significantly increased at Badrikoppalu gate, with a large police presence deployed to maintain law and order. Due to the fear of arrest, many young men from Badrikoppalu have reportedly left the village, prompting locals to refer to the area as deserted

The riots began near a dargah during the Ganesha discharge procession in Nagamangala, with over 20 shops being vandalized and some set on fire.

As the Ganpati procession moved forward, a group of Hindus chanted “Jai Shri Ram,” while a group of Muslims responded with chants of “Allahu Akbar.”

The confrontation quickly turned violent, leading to a lathi charge by the police to disperse the crowds and restore order.

Nagamangala Police Inspector Ashok has been suspended for his handling of the riot, and an FIR has been registered against 150 individuals. Authorities are actively investigating the violence, and the district administration has pledged to take strict action against those found responsible for inciting the communal clashes.As tensions remain high, local leaders are appealing for calm, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure peace is maintained.