Police detected more than 250 fake entry passes of Vidhana soudha

Bengaluru: After a man entered the Vidhana Soudha, the power center of the state, using a fake pass last week, the police intensified inspection and found more than 250 fake passes in the last four days.

The city police have now put a brake on those who were entering the Vidhana Soudha using fake passes. Elected representatives will be given an identity card to enter the Vidhana Soudha. Similarly, the staff of ministers and legislators are also officially given passes. Cars are also given a separate pass. However, some people have abused this by making color photocopies of the passes given to the cars and entering the Vidhana Soudha.

More than 250 fake passes were found to have entered the Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha by showing unauthorized and unrenewed passes. Most of these expired, official passes were photocopied. The misuse of passes by supporters of politicians has increased.

CCB Joint Commissioner of Police Dr. S. D. Sharanappa, who is in charge of security, has warned that legal action will be taken if a fake pass is used in the coming days. On last Friday, during the budget presentation, one person Tipperudrappa entered the House in the guise of an MLA from the Molakalmuru Assembly Constituency, has shocked the police. This was a testament to the security failure of the police.

As the case came to light, the Vidhana Soudha police had registered a case against Tipperuddappa. State home minister G Parameshwar had instructed Home Minister G. Parameshwar to give a report on this. Similarly, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, U.T. Khader, expressed concern about this and promised in the House that he would take an alternative action in the coming days.

In the wake of the discovery of a fake MLA in the House, security checks have been tightened. Every person and vehicle entering the Vidhana Soudha and Vikas Soudha is thoroughly checked before being allowed inside. Similarly, on July 10, a female employee working at the Vidhana Soudha was found to have a knife in her bag. During the police investigation, it was found that there was no criminal intent, so the sent her away.

The staff on duty has been instructed to tighten checks at all the gates entering the Vidhana Soudha. Also, all those coming suspiciously with bags and other items should be subjected to metal detectors. The bags should also be scanned compulsorily. Sharanappa said that he has also warned the marshals to enter only if they have an official identity card or pass.