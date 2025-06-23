Poojary demands minister’s resignation

Udupi: Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary on Sunday demanded the resignation of Karnataka’s Housing Minister and called for a statewide agitation if action is not taken over alleged corruption in the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation.Referring to senior Congress MLA B R Patil’s claim that beneficiaries were asked to pay ₹10,000 in bribes for house allotments, Poojary said the allegations were credible and reflected deep-rooted corruption.

“Patil is a senior legislator who has simply spoken from his personal observations. His remarks cannot be brushed aside,” he said at a press briefing.He criticised Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for denying the allegations, stating that the denial only reinforced the perception of neglecttowards the poor.