Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Poojary demands minister’s resignation
Udupi: Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary on Sunday demanded the resignation of Karnataka’s Housing Minister and called for a statewide...
Udupi: Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary on Sunday demanded the resignation of Karnataka’s Housing Minister and called for a statewide agitation if action is not taken over alleged corruption in the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation.Referring to senior Congress MLA B R Patil’s claim that beneficiaries were asked to pay ₹10,000 in bribes for house allotments, Poojary said the allegations were credible and reflected deep-rooted corruption.
“Patil is a senior legislator who has simply spoken from his personal observations. His remarks cannot be brushed aside,” he said at a press briefing.He criticised Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for denying the allegations, stating that the denial only reinforced the perception of neglecttowards the poor.