Public hearing on challenges faced by deprived communities in accessing pensions

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pension Parishad is organizing the public hearing on Challenges and issues faced by deprived communities in accessing Widow pension, Manaswini, Indira Gandhi, Sandhya Suraksha, transgender and disability pensions provided by government. This is being held at Bapu Sabhangana, Gandhi Bhavan on 20th Nov 2024 from 2pm-5pm.

During and after the COVID-19 pandemic, access to pensions became increasingly difficult. Around 7.5 lakh pensions were canceled without prior notification, leaving vulnerable pensioners from slums and colonies – many of whom are illiterate- unable to understand why their pensions were suddenly discontinued. To address this crisis, members of pension parishad have been engaging with communities in 220 slums, informal settlements and colonies for the past 2.5 years to facilitate pension access addressing the gaps. Through this engagement, it was realized that many issues are due to restrictive criteria and the absence of effective systems to address frequent technical changes imposed by the government, forcing pensioners to run from pillar to post. According, our reach around 50,000 eligible individuals only 36% are able to access pension as of today.

The eligible pensioners living in vulnerable situations are being deprived of pensions due to various issues, such as the non-availability of necessary documents like Aadhaar card, birth or transfer certificates, BPL card, age certificate, death certificate. These pensioners will share their experiences, highlighting the difficulties they face, which include dealing with intermediaries, bribe, network issues, and undignified behaviour from officials at the Nadakacheri centers.

On the 20th, the pensioners will share their stories in person and through video presentations. Additionally, issues from 18 Nadakacheri centers will also be discussed. Officials are expected to provide alternative solutions to address the pensioners' challenges. There will be 5 jury members who will submit their recommendations to the officials after considering the community's difficulties.