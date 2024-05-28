Rajkaluve water polluting Puttenahalli Lake, activists start ‘Save Puttenahalli Lake’ campaign

Bengaluru: Puttenahalli Lake, which was a bird sanctuary, is facing trouble from the Rajkaluve. Yelahanka’s North Hood Villa was recently flooded by the Rajkaluve. At this time, water was drained to the nearby Puttenahalli lake, but now the polluted water of Rajkaluve is also entering the lake. In case of flood situation, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said that it would install a big pipe and release the water elsewhere, but the fact that no pipe has been installed at present has created further problem.

Migratory birds are also decreasing due tosewage entering the lake. Also, one of the residents Paramesh said that people who came to the promenade are walking around with their noses covered.

The environmentalists are protesting that the aquatic life and birds are also facing problems due to the pollution of the lake water. They have started a campaign on social media called “Save Puttenahalli Lake” and are urging people not to poison the lake bed. Also, environmentalist Arun Prasad has expressed outrage that the untreated Rajkaluve water is being released into the lake, which will have adverse effect.

In general, poisoning the nature to avoid problems to the people of apartments and villas is the cause of people’s anger. In addition, the BBMP, which has made a Rajkaluve and not knowing where to release the water, has brought a problem to the lake, it needs to wake up.