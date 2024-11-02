Rajyotsava awardee Dr Rajendra Shetti says, ‘my students are my treasure’

Mangaluru: This coastal city will cherish the announcement of the name of Dr. Rajendra Shetti for the Rajyotsava award 2024 by the state government. Dr. Shetti had led a great tradition of legal educators on the coast of Karnataka if not in the state. Speaking to Hans India Dr. Shetti told “My students are my treasure, they say they learnt a lot from them, but I feel it was mutual.

There is always so much to learn from good students by a teacher, I used that to a great extent in my life. Many of my students have scaled great heights not only in the legal profession but also in many other fields. I can vividly remember UT Khader who is the speaker of the Karnataka legislative assembly, Abdul Nazeer Abdul Nazeer is the 24th Governor of Andhra Pradesh. He is a former judge of the Supreme Court of India and a former judge of the Karnataka High Court. He was appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh on 12th February 2023. He hails from Karnataka and was a former Justice in the Supreme Court of India”

“I also remember John Micheal Da’Cunha, Ivan D’Souza and many other students who might not have been the brightest among the lot but they made it big with hardwork and perseverance, I am happy they all chose the right practices in their pursuit of careers which is what I treasure the most” Dr. Shetti told Hans India.