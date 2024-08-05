Rare leopard with unique eyes captured on camera

Chamarajanagara: A wildlife photographer has captured a rare and extraordinary sight at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet—a leopard with two different colored eyes. This unique find has garnered significant attention after the photographer, Dhruv Patil, shared the images on his social media account, claiming that this is the first time such a leopard has been documented in India.

The female leopard, seen resting on a tree, exhibits an uncommon condition known as heterochromia, where each eye is a different color. In this particular case, the leopard’s left eye is a striking blue-green, while its right eye is a deep brown. This condition is more commonly observed in domestic cats but is exceedingly rare in wild big cats, especially leopards.

Dhruv Patil, a seasoned wildlife photographer, shared his excitement over the discovery. He described the moment he realized what he had captured, saying, “This is the first time that a leopard like this has been found in India. I took the photo of this leopard last week while on a safari road in Bandipur. It was only when I sat down at home a couple of days later to review the images that I noticed the different colors of its eyes. This type of mutation is seen in domestic cats, but this is the first time I’ve seen it in a leopard.” Heterochromia, the condition responsible for the leopard’s distinct eyes, occurs when there is a difference in the pigmentation of the irises. While it is a well-documented phenomenon in various animals, including dogs, cats, and even humans, it is exceedingly rare in leopards, making this sighting all the more significant. According to wildlife experts, this could be the first recorded instance of a leopard in India exhibiting heterochromia, making it a significant find for both wildlife enthusiasts and researchers.

The discovery has sparked interest and excitement within the wildlife community. Bandipur Tiger Reserve, known for its rich biodiversity and being a haven for various species, continues to be a place of wonders. This latest discovery adds to the reserve’s reputation as a crucial site for wildlife observation and conservation.

Wildlife experts and enthusiasts have been discussing the implications of this discovery. While heterochromia itself does not pose any known disadvantage or advantage to the animal, it is a fascinating genetic anomaly that offers a glimpse into the diverse possibilities of nature’s handiwork.