Rehabilitation to be provided to eligible evictees: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday assured that eligible residents who have been rendered homeless following the removal of illegal encroachments at the Kogilu waste disposal site will be provided rehabilitation. He said houses would be allotted to deserving beneficiaries under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme.

Speaking to reporters near his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar said the government is committed to ensuring justice for the affected local residents. He clarified that the action was taken against illegal encroachments and that rehabilitation would be extended strictly to those found eligible, in accordance with the law.

Responding to BJP criticism over a tweet by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on the Kogilu eviction issue, the Deputy Chief Minister said Venugopal has never interfered in the administration of the state. He pointed out that Venugopal, as a general secretary of the party, has every right to offer guidance. Shivakumar questioned whether BJP national leaders do not advise their state leaders, adding that Congress is a national party with its own internal responsibilities.

He further said the government does not function on the basis of caste or religion. “I have obtained details on how many people from which communities had illegally erected sheds there. The law is the same for everyone,” he said. He added that the Chief Minister has convened a meeting on the issue and that a preliminary inquiry revealed that an individual had collected money from people and encouraged them to put up sheds on government land.

Reacting to BJP leader Ashwath Narayan’s statement that KC Venugopal should not interfere in state matters, Shivakumar said internal competition within the BJP was driving some leaders to make frequent statements to stay in the news. “We do not attach any importance to such remarks,” he said, dismissing the criticism.

Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, along with the Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, visited and inspected the site where houses were demolished at Kogilu Layout in Yelahanka.

After reviewing the situation on the ground, they discussed the matter with the Chief Minister and assured that alternative arrangements would be provided for the affected residents. The government, they said, is committed to ensuring suitable relief and rehabilitation for those impacted by the eviction. Khan stated that the issues faced by the displaced families are being taken seriously and that necessary steps will be taken in the coming days to address their concerns.