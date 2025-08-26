Rise in accidents involving BMTC electric buses; four deaths in a week

Bengaluru: Bengaluru,often called the Silicon City, depends heavily on BMTC buses for public transport. However, the same buses are increasingly becoming a cause of concern as accidents continue to claim innocent lives. In the past week alone, four people have died in accidents involving BMTC buses.

Shockingly, electric buses have been involved in the majority of these mishaps. Over the past 15 months, 18 fatalities have been linked to accidents caused by BMTC’s electric fleet. Victims have included not only motorists but also pedestrians and senior citizens. Recently, a man in Jayanagar died after falling from an electric bus, while on July 30, an elderly woman was run over by another bus in Madiwala.

Concerns have also been raised over the drivers operating these electric buses. Many are privately hired, and allegations of overspeeding and reckless driving persist despite repeated training sessions conducted by traffic police.

The most heart-wrenching tragedy occurred yesterday, when a 10-year-old girl lost her life in Marutinagar. The girl, identified as Tanvi Krishna, was on her way to school with her mother and sister on a scooter. Near Kogilu Cross, a BMTC bus brushed against their vehicle, causing them to fall. The child came under the rear wheels of the bus and died on the spot, while her mother and sibling sustained minor injuries. CCTV and dashcam footage captured the horrific incident, as the grieving mother’s cries filled the air.

Despite repeated awareness and safety campaigns, the alarming rise in accidents involving electric buses has put the spotlight on BMTC’s safety standards. Citizens and safety experts are now demanding stricter monitoring, accountability, and reforms to ensure that the city’s public transport does not continue to cost innocent lives.