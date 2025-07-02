Rs 103 crore grant for renovation and development of Kempe Gowda fort in Magadi: DCM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today informed that the Cabinet has approved a Rs 237 crore project to supply treated water from Bengaluru to 164 tanks in Shidlaghatta and Chinthamani taluks.

“Treated water will be supplied to 45 tanks in Shidlaghatta taluk and 119 tanks in Chinthamani taluk from the second phase of Hebbal-Nagavara valley. A Rs 36 crore project to build a new tank in Chinthamani taluk has also been approved,” he said while addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting.

“The Cabinet has also approved a project to renovate and develop the fort built by Kempegowda in Magadi taluk at a cost of Rs 103 crore. Administrative approval has been given by the Irrigation department to build a reservoir at Mallamma valley. The Cabinet also resolved to seek a no objection certificate from the Union Home Ministry to rename Bagepalli as Bagya Nagara,” he said.

“A Cabinet Sub-committee has been formed under the leadership of Law minister to study the report on mining irregularities carried out by the Lokayukta SIT. There were many lacunae in the previous Sub-committee report and hence a new Sub-committee has been formed to work out ways and means to conserve state’s mineral wealth,” he added.

“Rs 50 crore has been granted to develop a hotel and other facilities in Nandi Hills. Bailahongala town municipality in Belagavi district and Harapanahalli town municipality in Vijayanagara district has been upgraded to city corporations. Hanumasagara village panchayat in Koppala district has been upgraded,” he informed.

“A grant of Rs 306 has been given to Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society to build 14 residential schools. Morarji Desai school has been approved for Chintamani taluk in Chikkaballapur district. A hi-tech flower market with a cost of Rs 141 crore has been approved for Chikkaballapura. The Cabinet also decided to upgrade primary health centres in Kaiwara and Nandi villages. Bagepalli public hospital has been approved for an upgrade,” he said.

“A grant of Rs 40 crore and Rs 20 crore has been given to upgrade basic amenities at Government Boys college and Government Girls college respectively in Kolar. A grant of Rs 123 crore has been released to develop second phase of the Bengaluru North campus in Amaravathi village in Shidlaghatta taluk. Rs 21 crore has been approved for purchase of MRI equipment for Nandi medical college in Chikkaballapura and KIMS Hubballi,” he added.