School bus transporting nursery students flips over

Shivamogga: A private school bus carrying 12 nursery students overturned on a rural road near Ripponpete village in Shivamogga district on Saturday morning. The incident occurred on the Thamadikoppa-Moogudthi route, but miraculously, only one child sustained minor injuries.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver, operating a bus from a Gartikere-based private school, lost control, causing the vehicle to skid off the road and flip to the side. Local residents swiftly intervened, ensuring all children were safely evacuated, and the injured child was promptly treated at a nearby medical facility, where the child’s condition is stable.

Locals attributed the mishap to possible overspeeding or inadequate vehicle maintenance according to their initial observations. The authorities have launched a probe to pinpoint the cause.