Live
- Regena Cassandrra vividly remembers how she got her debut film
- Suresh Gopi dismisses voter fraud allegations in Thrissur LS seat
- India’s electronics production reaches $133 billion in a decade, exports surge
- No Babar, Rizwan in Pakistan's 17-member squad for Asia Cup
- Elvish Yadav ruined many homes by promoting betting: 'Bhau Gang' claims responsibility for firing
- Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' didn't deserve an 'A' certificate, says Producer Elred Kumar
- Russia to commence space mission design, plans to revisit Venus before 2036
- Dharmasthala claims 'conspiracy' to facilitate religious conversions: Karnataka BJP MLC Ravi
- Collector urges vigilance as heavy rains lash Nandyal district Command control room.set up in the collectorate
- Three-yr-old overcomes extremely rare critical complications
School bus transporting nursery students flips over
A private school bus carrying 12 nursery students overturned on a rural road near Ripponpete village in Shivamogga district on Saturday morning.
Shivamogga: A private school bus carrying 12 nursery students overturned on a rural road near Ripponpete village in Shivamogga district on Saturday morning. The incident occurred on the Thamadikoppa-Moogudthi route, but miraculously, only one child sustained minor injuries.
Preliminary reports indicate that the driver, operating a bus from a Gartikere-based private school, lost control, causing the vehicle to skid off the road and flip to the side. Local residents swiftly intervened, ensuring all children were safely evacuated, and the injured child was promptly treated at a nearby medical facility, where the child’s condition is stable.
Locals attributed the mishap to possible overspeeding or inadequate vehicle maintenance according to their initial observations. The authorities have launched a probe to pinpoint the cause.