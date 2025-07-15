Siddaramaiah alleges protocol violation over Sigandur bridge inauguration

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed his displeasure over what he termed a “breach of protocol” in the inauguration of the Sigandur Bridge — the state’s largest and the nation’s sixth-largest cable-stayed bridge. The Chief Minister stated that he was invited late to the July 14 event and had prior commitments in Vijayapura, prompting him to write to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, requesting a change in schedule. The request, however, was not accommodated.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said, “We were not consulted prior to scheduling the inauguration. I personally spoke to Minister Gadkari and he agreed to consider rescheduling, but BJP leaders in the state seem to have pushed ahead.” He added that this disregard of protocol was a matter of concern and that no Congress leaders — including local MLAs and ministers — would attend the event as a mark of protest. In his official communication, Siddaramaiah wrote: “I was not consulted before finalising the Shivamogga National Highway projects’ dedication and foundation ceremony on July 14th, despite my name being included. Due to prior commitments in Vijayapura, I have requested Shri @nitin_gadkari to reschedule the event.”

Responding sharply to the Chief Minister’s statements, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka criticized Siddaramaiah, saying, “While the people of the Sharavathi backwaters region are celebrating the fulfilment of a 60-year dream, decorating their homes and villages for the bridge inauguration, the Chief Minister is creating unnecessary controversy.”

Ashoka further remarked, “Is this frustration because the Modi-led central government accomplished in one term what Congress couldn’t in 60 years? Or did Rahul Gandhi instruct you not to attend the inauguration? When the party high command calls, you rush to Delhi in special flights, but you won’t attend a historic inauguration in Karnataka?”

Calling Siddaramaiah’s comments “unfortunate,” Ashoka said, “The people of Karnataka are truly unlucky to have a leader who chooses political point-scoring over joining citizens in a moment of pride.”