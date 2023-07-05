Siddu govt would fall in three months: KS Eshwarappa

Bengaluru: Political dynamics in Karnataka may witness a transformation akin to the recent developments in Maharashtra, according to former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa. Addressing a BJP protest at Freedom Park, Eshwarappa predicted that Ajit Pawar-like circumstances could unfold in Karnataka, leading to the downfall of the Siddaramaiah government within three months.

He suggested that Ajit Pawar of Karnataka is waiting for an opportune moment, indirectly saying DCM D K Shiva Kumar implying that the government’s collapse is imminent.

Eshwarappa also criticized Siddaramaiah’s recent change in stance regarding providing Rs 3,000 to unemployed youth. The former DCM argued that it was unfair to impose conditions on delivering the promised funds, suggesting that the BJP would mobilize the state’s youth and fight on a large scale if the government fails to fulfill its promises.

Additionally, public discontent has been growing due to the rising electricity rates. Eshwarappa pointed out that Siddaramaiah did not directly blame the BJP government for the rate hike, raising questions about justice in the matter.

He alleged that Minister Satish Jarakiholi had alleged that the Bhagya Jyoti registration server was hacked, by union government shows the false of government. Eshwarappa emphasized that despite any challenges, the BJP possesses strong leadership and will stand firmly under Prime Minister Modi’s guidance.

He expressed confidence in winning more than 25 seats in MP election , citing the readiness of the party’s leadership, organization, and the favorable sentiment among voters. Although the overall number of seats may be fewer, the percentage of support remains consistent, with the BJP receiving more votes in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Eshwarappa also commented on the controversial issue of the conversion bill asserting that it would not be reviewed. He even offered to provide free tickets and show a film Kerala story to those interested in understanding the situation better. Moreover, he opposed the reinstatement of a ban on cow slaughter, stating that the people of the state would not tolerate such a measure. Eshwarappa demanded the immediate implementation of five guarantees, emphasizing that the associated funds should be disbursed from the first cabinet itself. Lastly, he metaphorically remarked that while the assembly houses 66 tigers, there are millions of tigers outside, indicating the party’s determination to fight for the people of the state both within and outside the

legislative chamber.