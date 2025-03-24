Speaker Justifies Suspension of MLAs, Cites Need to Protect State’s Finances

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker, UT Khadar, has defended his decision to suspend 18 opposition MLAs, emphasising that it was taken in the interest of protecting the state’s finances. “It was a difficult but necessary decision. The MLAs went on a rampage and disrupted the proceedings of the House on 21 March, just before the tabling of the State Finance Bill. Had order not been restored, the Bill would not have been tabled, putting the state’s finances in jeopardy,” Khadar said at a press conference in Mangaluru on Monday.

Reflecting on the suspension, Khadar expressed regret but maintained that his duty to safeguard the interests of the state took precedence. “I did not take the decision with complete ease of conscience, but the responsibility vested in the Speaker’s chair required me to act. Ensuring the passage of the Finance Bill was paramount to maintaining the state’s financial stability,” he said.

Khadar highlighted that he initially did not grasp the intent behind the disruptive behaviour of the opposition MLAs but later realised that they were attempting to stall the passage of the Bill. “Without its approval on the last day of the budget session, the state’s functioning would have been paralysed, affecting salary payments, expenditure management, and other essential services,” he explained.

The Speaker expressed disappointment at the conduct of the opposition members. “I did not expect such scheming behaviour from them. If I had not taken that tough decision, Karnataka would have lost face among the states. The decision ensured that the constitutional values were upheld,” he asserted.

When asked by whether the six-month suspension period was too long and if it could be revoked before the next session, Khadar said, “They have been given ample time to reflect and rectify their approach to constitutional issues. This is not a punitive measure but a corrective step. I hope they view it in that spirit and not take it personally.”