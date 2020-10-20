Steep fall in Covid mortality in Bengaluru: Minister K Sudhakar

Bengaluru: "Bengaluru has seen a drastic reduction in mortality rate and significant rise in Covid testing capacity by 73%," Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar stated at a press conference on Monday.

He said that over 13.20 lakh tests were conducted in Bengaluru till September 19.

"Staggering 22.90 lakh tests have been conducted in the last one month. Increase by 9.70 lakh tests compared to last month. Also a huge increase of testing by 49% when compared to other big cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Delhi," Sudhakar added.

Adding further that mortality rate can be reduced if tests are conducted at earlier stages and treatment is administered soon he said, "currently, the mortality rate is at 1.37% and we have the target to reduce it below 1%."

"Mortality rate in Bengaluru is at 1.14% and we are very near to our target. Virus is under control and reduction in the number of infected persons. The increase in the number of cases is due to the increase in testing. It is not possible to reduce the test rate in order to show less number of cases. People should understand that the increase in numbers is due to an increase in testing," said Sudhakar

"Several complaints have been received regarding middlemen blocking beds in private hospitals and trying to exploit people. Government will take strict action against such unscrupulous elements," he added.

Sudhakar also urged people to provide correct information while undergoing testing.