Strict Action Against Encroachment of BBMP and BDA lands: DCM DK Shivakumar

Belagavi: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar today said that strict action would be initiated against all those who have encroached properties of BDA and BBMP in Bengaluru.

Replying to a query by BJP MLA Munirathna in the Legislative Assembly on the number of parks under BDA and their encroachment, DCM Shivakumar, who is also the Minister for Bengaluru Development, said, "Ever since our government assumed office, we are mapping properties in Bengaluru with a new technology. Some properties are under dispute. We will ensure that all government properties are used only for the public good."

"If you have documents pertaining to specific encroachment, please give it to us and we will take immediate action. There is no question of protecting anyone," he said.

Replying to the allegation that instances of encroachment of parks have increased after the Congress party came to power, he said, "You have raised the specific issue of encroachment of survey number 19 in ward number 73. I have information that an individual has obtained a lower court order stating that the property belonged to him, all necessary measures would be taken to clear the property shortly."

Replying to MLA Munirathna's allegation that 'certain people are abusing power and encroaching properties in Pramod Layout by brazenly showing off their proximity to certain influential politicians, Shivakumar quipped, "Who is more influential than you?"