Student’s death sparks protest in Karkala

Karkala/Mangaluru: In response to the tragic death of a fellow student who fell from a moving bus, students took to the streets at Nitte College recently, blocking the road in front of their institution and staging a strong protest.

The unfortunate incident occurred when Janith, a B.Sc. student at the college, sustained serious injuries after falling from a private bus on his way to class. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The protest was organised under the banner of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), with students voicing their concerns over the safety and reliability of the current bus services. They condemned the negligence of the bus crew, highlighting the dangerous conditions under which they are forced to travel daily, especially during the rainy season.

The students demanded that the government step in to provide bus services from Karkala to Mangalueu to prevent further tragedies. They also called for additional private buses if government action is delayed.

Tahsildar Pratibha R visited the protest site and assured the students that steps would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. Discussions with transport authorities promised to arrange government bus services in the area. Furthermore, a meeting with private bus owners was announced to address the immediate need for additional buses during college hours.

The protesters also demanded the reinstatement of the coupon system for bus travel, which was in place a decade ago at Nitte Institute. They requested that the college administration refund the fees of the deceased student to his family and called for humanitarian relief from the institution.

Addressing the crowd, an official from Nitte expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a valued member of their college community. He assured the students that their demands, including the request for more buses and the reintroduction of the coupon system, would be considered in consultation with the

institution’s governing body.