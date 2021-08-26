Students initiative ‘Green Corner’ combats deforestation

Bengaluru: The students of Narayana Group of Schools have taken it upon themselves to raise awareness and educate everyone about the importance of forests and the dangers of deforestation.

The initiative 'Green Corner' started by the students of the Ecology Club aims to raise awareness about the importance of forests and their role in maintaining the natural balance of the world.

Over 7,000 students participated in this virtual platform. Students were at their creative best using a range of communication tools such as presentations, prose, drama, and art to highlight the dangers of deforestation and offered practical solutions to combat it at the level of an individual, community, country and finally the globe.

The best entries were aired online on Narayana Group social media platforms and garnered thousands of views.