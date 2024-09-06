Teacher who transformed govt primary school gets award

Bengaluru: In a remarkable story of dedication and transformation, Ravikumar, a Headmaster at the century-old Gadichowka Government Higher Primary School in Lakshmipuram, Mysore, has been awarded the prestigious Best Teacher Award at the district level. Ravikumar’s unwavering commitment to revitalizing a school built by the Maharaja of Mysore, NalvadiKrishnarajaWodeyar, in 1918, has saved it from closure and restored it to its former glory.

The school, once on the brink of shutting down due to a severe drop in student attendance and inadequate infrastructure, now stands as a beacon of hope for the local community. When Ravikumar took over as head teacher in 2016, there were only six students enrolled from Grades 1 to 7. Today, the school boasts 60 students, thanks to Ravikumar’s tireless efforts and visionary leadership.

In an interview, Ravikumar recounted the challenges he faced when he first arrived. “The school was in a terrible state, with collapsing buildings and only a handful of students. I had to use my own earnings to buy uniforms and textbooks for the children to encourage attendance,” he said. His personal sacrifices and financial contributions helped keep the school afloat in its darkest hour.

Beyond providing basic necessities such as uniforms, textbooks, and learning materials, Ravikumar took the initiative to modernize the school’s facilities. He managed to set up a well-equipped laboratory and other essential resources to enhance the learning experience for the students, ensuring they could compete academically with students from private schools in the city.

A major turning point came when Ravikumar reached out to former students of the school, including Dr. Satchidananda Murthy, who currently resides in the United States. “I explained to Dr. Satchidananda Murthy, an alumnus of the school, the dire situation we were in. Without hesitation, he generously donated ₹1.3 crore to construct a new hall for the school,” Ravikumar said. The hall, now a central feature of the school, was the first step in a broader transformation. Ravikumar revealed that plans are already underway to demolish the old, dilapidated classrooms and replace them with seven new, state-of-the-art rooms. Once again, Dr. Satchidananda Murthy has pledged ₹1.84 crore to fund this major renovation project. “His unwavering support has been crucial in turning this school around,” Ravikumar noted.

The story of Gadichowka Government Primary School is one of resilience and hope, largely due to the relentless efforts of Ravikumar. His dedication to improving the lives of his students, combined with the support of former students and donors, has breathed new life into a school that was once on the verge of being forgotten.

Receiving the Best Teacher Award at the district level is a testament to Ravikumar’s selfless service and transformative impact on the school. “I see God in these children,” he said, his voice filled with emotion. “I have been nourished by their smiles and success. This award is a recognition of the journey we have taken together, and I am deeply humbled by it.”

As the school continues to grow and develop, Ravikumar’s legacy of passion, perseverance, and unwavering belief in the power of education will undoubtedly inspire generations to come.