This tea stall accepts payment in Bitcoins

Bengaluru: The Twitterati have taken notice of a tea vendor in Bengaluru. "Cryptocurrency accepted here," reads the stall's banner in capital letters. Shubham Saini started the "Frustrated Dropout" tea stall business after quitting college to do so. It is a favourite hangout for Bengaluru's cryptocurrency enthusiasts and accepts Bitcoin. When the cryptocurrency market collapsed in April 2021, Saini's hopes of becoming wealthy through cryptocurrency trading were shattered.

Saini established a little tea shop on the sidewalk due to financial difficulties. The Frustrated Dropout chain uses a minimal amount of plastic and non-recyclable materials. His business has grown since he began to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment. According to Saini, at least 20 consumers pay using cryptocurrencies weekly on average. He has a sign where he updates the dollar to INR exchange rate and accepts payments using the cryptocurrency Paxful platform.

Many people have changed their means of support in order to cope with the expanding digital environment around them. For instance, a homeless guy from Bihar who relies on donations to support himself was spotted using social media earlier this year. Raju Patel, a beggar at the Bettiah train station, receives donations via PhonePe. A news outlet noted that he is also wearing a sign with a QR code around his neck. "I accept digital payments since they are sufficient to pay my bills and feed me," Patel said.

There are also more instances of college dropouts starting their own businesses. There are some well-known "MBA Chai Walas" and "MA English Chaiwalis," for instance. Praful Billore, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, launched MBA Chai Wala after failing the CAT. It was a wise choice because it made him a millionaire with more than 22 branches across the country.