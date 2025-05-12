Transfer of govt employees to begin from next week

Bengaluru: The government has decided to allow general transfer of state government employees for the current year 2025-26 from May 15 to June 14. The cabinet meeting held on Friday took a decision to authorize the Chief Minister to issue, revise and extend the general transfer guidelines for government employees.

Giving information at a press conference after the meeting, Law Minister H K Patil said, “The cabinet has decided to authorize the Chief Minister to issue, revise and extend the general transfer guidelines for the year 2025-26,”

“Authorisation to the respective departmental ministers to carry out general transfer of ‘Group-A’ and ‘Group-B’ cadre officers from May 15 to June 14, not exceeding 6 percent of the working cadre strength of the respective cadres. Similarly, the cabinet meeting decided to delegate powers to the appointing authorities regarding the transfer of ‘Group-C’ and ‘Group-D’ employees. ‘

Group-A’ and ‘Group-B’ employees who have completed two years of service at a place, and ‘Group-C’ and ‘Group-D’ employees who have completed four years are eligible for transfer. The transfer proposal of ‘A’ and ‘B’ employees should be submitted to the minister through the administration department,’’ he said.

“The Chief Minister has instructed that transfers be made through counselling in the Excise Department. Accordingly, in departments where the counselling system is already in place, it will be done through counselling, and the Excise Department will also be included in it,” he said.

“The Cabinet has taken an important decision to provide 4% reservation in promotions for officers with specially abled in ‘Group-B’ and ‘Group-A’ (junior grade) posts under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The State Government is allowed to issue directions from time to time regarding reservation in promotions under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

The Supreme Court has also issued an order affirming this provision. In that context, it has been decided to provide 4% reservation in promotions for officers with disabilities in ‘Group-B’ and ‘Group-A’ (junior grade) posts,” he said.

6 percent DA for government employees

The Karnataka government, which had given good news to state government employees this month (on May 6), had increased the dearness allowance of employees by 1.50 percent. This will be effective from January 1 itself. The dearness allowance, which was currently 10.75 percent, has been increased to 12.25 percent. Now, following that, the government has decided to start the general transfer that most government employees have been waiting for for a long time.