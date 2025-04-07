Undeclared emergency prevailing in state: Bommai

Haveri: Staring that if anyone protests against the government, pressure is being put on BJP workers, and cases are being filed, former CM and Haveri-Gadag Lok Sabha member Basavaraja Bommai said there is no democracy in the state and an undeclared emergency is in effect. In such a situation, it is their duty as the opposition party to fight against the government.

Speaking at the 45th Foundation Day celebration of the party held at the party office in Haveri today, he said, in 1975, when an emergency was imposed on the country, no one had freedom. That’s when the protest, which began with students, became a full-fledged revolution under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and others like Advani who joined the movement.

He said when the country gained independence in 1947, there was a national government until 1952 without any single party in power. Even though Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was a part of that government, he opposed then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s agreement with Pakistan regarding Kashmir. Mukherjee had declared ‘One Nation, One Leader’ and resigned from his post, thus beginning his fight. He was a great leader. Before him, Deendayal Upadhyaya envisioned ‘Ekatma Manav Darshan’ and founded this organization based on the philosophy of ‘Antyodaya’—the upliftment of the last person in society.

The MP said even earlier, in 1925, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was founded. Dr. Hedgewar was the first Sarsanghchalak, followed by Guruji (M.S. Golwalkar). The RSS was formed based on the ideologies of Savarkar and Bal Gangadhar Tilak. They wanted to instill a sense of unity in the people—that they are all Indians—and that the soul of India lies in its Hindutva. Today, the party has completed 45 years. They must know the history, culture, ideals, and policies,” he added.

“Today, everything has become commercialized. Not only traders but politicians, the public, big institutions, and NGOs are all involved in business. In such a time, BJP emerged with a unique ideology, determined to build a nation whether or not it comes to power. The responsibility to carry this legacy forward lies with our generation. We must realize this and move forward. Committed to our core values, we will build society under the BJP flag and take a resolution to that effect. Foundation Day must be a day of resolution,” the former CM said.

Injustice to OBCs by Congress

Bommai said they face two paths—power politics and people’s politics. There is one class that does politics just for power. They are not saints, but when they come to power through public support, they can serve the people and ensure justice. When BJP was in power in the state, it worked for the welfare of the people—farmers, mothers, SCs, STs, They don’t beat their own drum. But the Congress always promotes itself. Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi talks about OBCs, but what has his party done for them? The current Chief Minister is an OBC, yet no grants have been given to OBC Corporations. The previous BJP government increased SC/ST reservations. Which Chief Minister took such bold decisions?

BJP to Power

The MP said there is rampant corruption in the state. Decisions are made based on the amount of commission offered. Last year, Rs 40,000 crores in additional taxes were imposed; this year, without a proper budget, Rs 60,000 crores in extra taxes have been levied. The prices of milk, diesel, and electricity have all gone up. Today, the state government is development-less and anti-people. There is no cowardice or retreat.

Pressure is being applied on BJP workers, cases are being filed.

There is no democracy. An undeclared emergency is in place. In such times, it is their duty as the opposition to fight back. Those who are committed to duty must step forward. They need courage. Whatever challenges come our way, they must stand strong and fight.

Bommai noted that if elections were held today, BJP would come to power. In Haveri district, everyone must work unitedly and ensure that BJP candidates win in all assembly constituencies in the next election. By bringing BJP to power in the state, let them strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands and strive to build a developed India.

On this occasion, former MLAs and Haveri District BJP President Arun Kumar Pujar, former MLAs Veerupakshappa Ballari, young leaders Bharath Bommai, Bhojaraj Karudi, Manjunath Olekara, Nanjundesh Kallera, Santosh Aladakatti, Shobha Nissimagoudar, Bharathi Jambagi, and other prominent party leaders and workers were present.