Uttara Kannada Police Raid on Illegal Money Lending Operations

Karwar: In response to recent reports of property crimes and illegal money lending activities in the region, the Uttara Kannada District Police initiated an operation to curb such activities. Special night patrols were conducted from 11:00 PM on February 3, 2025, to 6:00 AM on February 4, 2025, across the district, in addition to regular day patrols.

The focus was on key public areas such as bus stands, banks, ATMs, lodges, locked houses, and isolated properties. Additional check posts were set up to monitor suspicious individuals and vehicles. With this drive, the Uttara Kannada police have blazed a trail against illegal money lending becoming one of the first to crack down on illegal money lenders.

As part of this operation, Mundagod Police, under the leadership of Sub-Inspector of Police, Mr. Ajith Annappa Shik, formed 21 teams to target areas suspected of illegal money lending activities. The teams raided the premises of individuals believed to be involved in such illegal practices, including: Pyrojkhan, Mahamdashafi, Saheed, Manjunath, Karim Khan,Sanju,Kiran, Vishal, Vasant, Mahmadzafer Rajeshab, Ameer Khan and Sunil, A total of 12 cases were filed against the individuals listed above at Mundagod Police Station under Section 126 of the BNS Act 2023. Further investigation into the cases is ongoing.

In a separate operation on February 4, 2025, at around 5:00 AM near the Bachanaki Dam in Mundagod, five individuals were arrested while attempting to commit a robbery using a variety of weapons. They were preparing to carry out a heist, using tools like two iron rods and a sack of salt. The police took action immediately and a case was registered under Sections 310(4) BNS-2023.

Additionally, further investigations revealed that a money lender, Manjunath, who was previously listed in the police investigation, was found in possession of six checks linked to illegal money lending activities. Similar findings were made during raids on the properties of Makul Ahmad and Karim Khan, where multiple checks were found, and they were arrested accordingly.

The police will continue to investigate and take action against illegal money lenders in the region. Those found involved in illegal money lending will face strict legal action. The operation was successfully conducted with the cooperation of all police officers and staff, and the individuals responsible for facilitating the crackdown have been commended for their efforts Superintendent of Police Uttara Kannada M Narayan told.