Vokkaligas and Lingayats are OBCs at the national level: DKS

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, while asserting that Vokkaligas and Lingayats were considered OBCs at the national level, said that the OBC Advisory Council meeting was being held to uplift the Backward Classes.

He was speaking to reporters at Bijjahalli in Kanakapura taluk.

The Deputy Chief Minister said, “There are many wings in the party for various sections of society like minorities, SC/ST, etc.

Jains and Sikhs are also part of minority wing. The BJP gets restless if it doesn’t raise issues like this.”

He was replying to a question on BJP leaders’ criticism that Siddaramaiah being given the responsibility of OBC Advisory Council was a ploy to send him off to national politics.

“I had suggested that the OBC Advisory Council meeting be held at the KPCC office as the party is in power in the state. Over 40 leaders from across the country are participating in the meeting,” he added.