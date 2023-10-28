Why no love for K'taka: Siddaramaiah asks Centre on interstate river water-sharing dispute

Bengaluru: Continuing his attack on the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah raised his concern over the apathy demonstrated by BJP MPs and the central government in addressing the crucial interstate river water-sharing disputes that Karnataka faces.

He urged the Prime Minister and the Central Government to provide clear answers to Karnataka's concerns. It is imperative to spotlight contentious matters such as the Cauvery dispute, the Mahadayi river issue, the Upper Krishna project, and the Mekedatu reservoir, he stated.

Karnataka's rights and needs have been overlooked for too long. It's high time our BJP MPs and the Central Government stand up for the state, setting aside political differences, Siddaramaiah stated.

The CM also highlighted the disparity in allocating disaster relief funds to Karnataka. He maintained that the state, having faced several natural calamities over the years, has not received the financial assistance it rightly deserves.

Siddaramaiah gave a call for the people to support the campaign against the central government and urged them to stand united in demanding justice and equitable treatment. It is crucial for every individual, irrespective of their political beliefs, to unite for Karnataka's rightful place in the Indian union, he maintained.