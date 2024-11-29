Widespread outrage over maternal deaths in govt hospitals

Ballari: The recent deaths of five pregnant women (banantis) within a span of 15 days at government hospitals, including Ballari District Hospital and Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) Hospital, have sparked widespread anger and concern among the public. There are growing allegations of medical negligence, with questions raised about the possible role of authorities’ apathy in these deaths.

Of the five deceased, four women had undergone caesarean sections at the district hospital before their tragic deaths. These incidents have raised serious concerns over the quality of healthcare services in the district, especially in the government-run hospitals.

The ongoing deaths of pregnant women have led to public outcry, particularly against the District In-Charge Minister, Zameer Ahmed Khan. Despite the spate of deaths, the minister has reportedly been unavailable to address the issue. Officials from the health department have dismissed the deaths as due to the women’s illnesses, with no further action or explanation offered. Local representatives have voiced frustration over the apparent lack of awareness and action by the health department to address these fatalities.

Ballari’s government hospitals have gained an unfortunate reputation as places where maternal deaths are becoming a regular occurrence. In just one week, four women died at the district hospital after undergoing caesarean deliveries. This was followed by another maternal death at BIMS Hospital on Wednesday, where a woman passed away shortly after childbirth.

One of the victims, Mahalakshmi (20) from CS Pur, Kudligi Taluk, was admitted to BIMS Hospital on Sunday for delivery. Initially, she had a normal delivery, but after childbirth, she suffered from severe blood loss, which ultimately led to her death. Her family members have accused the doctors of negligence and believe that her death could have been prevented. The tragic loss has left her baby and relatives in despair, with cries of injustice ringing through the family.

According to the family, Mahalakshmi was healthy before her admission and did not exhibit any signs of complications during her pregnancy. They claim that the severe blood loss after delivery was mishandled by the medical staff, which led to her tragic demise. Her family has demanded strict action against the medical staff involved, accusing them of negligence.

In response, Dr. Gangadhar Gowda, Director of VIMS Hospital, has clarified that Mahalakshmi had a pre-existing condition of anaemia and had been receiving treatment at Kudligi Government Hospital before being referred to BIMS.

In the span of just one week, four maternal deaths occurred at Ballari District Hospital after caesarean deliveries. On November 9, a total of 14 women had caesareans, out of which seven suffered complications, and four later died. The deceased have been identified as Nandini, Lalitamma, Rojamma, and Muskaan

The repeated deaths in such a short span have raised serious concerns about the quality of care provided at these government-run healthcare facilities. The families of the deceased women are now demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths and accountability from the health department and medical staff. As the death toll rises, local residents, health activists, and opposition leaders have been calling for a full inquiry into the functioning of the government hospitals in Ballari.

The tragic deaths of these women have highlighted the systemic issues in the healthcare sector, particularly in government hospitals, where poor infrastructure, staff shortages, and negligence seem to be major factors contributing to the increasing number of fatalities.