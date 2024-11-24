Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s statement on judiciary sparks petition for contempt of court

Bengaluru: Following this statement of MLC Dr Yatindra Siddaramaiah that the courts have reached a point where they are also listening to the central government’s words, lawyer Vasanth Kumar, has filed a petition with state advocate general seeking permission to file a contempt of court case against him.

On November 13, at a public meeting in HD Kote, Yathindra Siddaramaiah had said, “The central government is misusing investigative agencies. ED, CBI, IT—these are all puppets of the central government. Even the courts have reached a point where they are listening to the central government’s commands.” This statement appears to question the independence of the judiciary and accuses it of functioning under the influence of the executive branch. As a result, the petition seeks permission to file a contempt of court case against him. The petition claims that Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s statement has serious consequences for the authority and integrity of the judiciary. It argues that his statement crosses the boundaries of judicial criticism and tarnishes the dignity of the courts. The petition also calls for action to prevent attempts to undermine the dignity and authority of the judiciary and erode public trust in the judicial system.

According to the rules, private individuals must seek permission from the Attorney General of India in the Supreme Court and the Advocate General of the state in the High Court before filing a contempt of court case. Therefore, this petition has been filed.