DMK to celebrate centenary of Late CM Karunanidhi today

Centenary celebrations of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M.Karunanidhi, which were postponed on June 3 in the wake of the Odisha train accident, will be organised on Wednesday.

Veteran DMK leader and state Minister for Water Resources S. Duraimurugan will preside over the meeting to be held at 5 p.m at the Binny company mills ground.

Chief Minister and son of M. Karuanidhi, M.K. Stalin will speak on the occasion.

Leaders of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) will also participate in the event. This includes Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK), K. Balakrishnan (CPI(M), Vaiko (MDMK), Mutharasan (CPI), Khader Moideen (IUML), Jawahariullah (MMK) will participate in the function.

DMK leaders and ministers in the Stalin cabinet Sekar Babu, I. Periyasamy, K.N. Nehru, Ponmudy, and Party MPs, including Kanimozhi - the late patriarch's daughter -, T.R. Baalu, A. Rajaa and Anthiyur Selvaraj will take part in the event.