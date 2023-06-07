Live
- Rising cataract surgeries driving artificial lens market growth: Report
- Construction company involved in collapsed Bihar bridge also working on Gujarat projects
- WTC Final: Jadeja picked ahead of Ashwin as India win toss, elect to bowl first against Australia
- Nepal urges foreign investors to invest in tourism industry
- First batch of 630 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir leaves for Haj
- Man arrested in Delhi for blackmailing, sexually assaulting minor
- Kejriwal gets emotional talking about Sisodia
- Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery today
- WhatsApp rolling out feature that let users send HD photos on iOS, Android beta
- Israel launches 1st tourist marine nature reserve in Mediterranean
DMK to celebrate centenary of Late CM Karunanidhi today
Centenary celebrations of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M.Karunanidhi, which were postponed on June 3 in the wake of the Odisha train accident, will be organised on Wednesday.
Centenary celebrations of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M.Karunanidhi, which were postponed on June 3 in the wake of the Odisha train accident, will be organised on Wednesday.
Veteran DMK leader and state Minister for Water Resources S. Duraimurugan will preside over the meeting to be held at 5 p.m at the Binny company mills ground.
Chief Minister and son of M. Karuanidhi, M.K. Stalin will speak on the occasion.
Leaders of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) will also participate in the event. This includes Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK), K. Balakrishnan (CPI(M), Vaiko (MDMK), Mutharasan (CPI), Khader Moideen (IUML), Jawahariullah (MMK) will participate in the function.
DMK leaders and ministers in the Stalin cabinet Sekar Babu, I. Periyasamy, K.N. Nehru, Ponmudy, and Party MPs, including Kanimozhi - the late patriarch's daughter -, T.R. Baalu, A. Rajaa and Anthiyur Selvaraj will take part in the event.