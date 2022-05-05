Pfizer's Largest Asian Pharma Centre Established In Tamil Nadu

Pfizer has established a global drug development centre in Chennai's IIT Madras Research Park . The functionalities of the centre will usually involve the development of productive pharmaceutical ingredients as well as completed dosage forms for differing products including complex, value-added formulations, controlled-release dosage forms, device combination products, lyophilised injections, power-fill products, and ready-to-use formulations, reported The News Indian Express. Pfizer has invested about Rs 150 crore in the 61,000-square-foot research and development facility.



Since this centre will be associated to a global network of 12 global centres and will be Pfizer's first and sole one in Asia at this time.

More than 250 scientists and professionals work at the facility, together with formulation scientists and pharmacists, analytical scientists with competency in method, analytical, and formulation medicinal sciences, life science specialists like microbiologists and biotechnologists, chemical engineers, data scientists, and programme managers.

Pharmaceutical Sciences and the Global Technology and Engineering Centre of Excellence are two roles under Pfizer's export-oriented enterprise.

Whereas the Pharmaceutical Sciences division will focus on anti-infectives, oncolytics, and sterile injectables, the Global Technology and Engineering Centre of Excellence will focus on active pharmaceutical ingredients and manufacturing technology to get medications to patients.