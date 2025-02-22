10-day FDP on advances in data science for engg applications held

Hyderabad: The Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Advances in Data Science for Engineering Applications’, organised by the E & ICT Academy in collaboration with Teegala Krishna Reddy Engineering College, successfully commenced on February 12. The programme is designed to enhance the knowledge and skills of educators, researchers, and practitioners in integrating data science principles with engineering disciplines. It aims to provide participants with an in-depth understanding of modern data science techniques and their applications in solving complex engineering challenges.

The programme was coordinated by Dr M Suresh Babu. During the valedictory session, Dr K Venkata Murali Mohan, Principal of the college, emphasised the importance of academic outreach activities and the need for educators in technical institutes to stay updated with the latest technologies. He highlighted that teaching and learning are two sides of the same coin, and faculty members must be well-equipped to deliver cutting-edge knowledge to students.

Prof RBVS Subramanyam from NIT Warangal, a distinguished speaker at the event, underscored the significance of data science in the contemporary era. He elaborated on how data science is transforming various engineering domains and the need for educators to adapt to these advancements. The program aimed to equip faculty members with the latest skills in Data Science, emphasising the use of R programming for data analysis, machine learning, and deep learning. The FDP sought to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical applications in data science.

The FDP features a comprehensive schedule of sessions delivered by renowned experts in the field of data science. Machine Learning, Decision Trees, Big Data – Prof RBVS Subramanyam, Neural Networks – Dr M Srinivas, Dimensionality Reduction – Dr CS Sastry, Data Lakes and Data Fabric – Prof P Radha Krishna, Optimisation Methods-I – Dr O Srinivasa Reddy, R Programming – Dr T Ramakrishnudu, Ensemble Methods – Dr K Venkateswara Rao, Metaheuristic Methods – Shushil Kumar and Data Science Applications by Dr Sujeeth.

The FDP is a significant step toward bridging the gap between academia and industry by equipping faculty members with the latest tools and techniques in data science. It is expected to foster innovation and research in engineering applications, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the field.