10th convocation of JNTU-H today

Hyderabad: Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy, Vice-chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad, informed that a total of 1,19,106 undergraduate, post-graduate and doctoral degrees and 95 gold medals would be awarded to students of academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21 at the tenth convocation of the university on Saturday.

Addressing media here on Friday, the vice-chancellor said that the convocation would begin at 11 am on February 26 on the varsity premises. He informed that State Governor and Chancellor of the university Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan would preside over the convocation and Dr Srivari Chandrasekhara, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India would deliver the convocation address. The university would be conferring Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) on Dr Chandrasekhara, he said.

The degrees would be presented to the students who have passed out during the two academic years in 26 streams of undergraduate and post-gradaute degrees.

Prof Reddy said that the university was celebrating the Golden Jubilee year (2021-2022) from October 2, 2021. Marking the occasion of the Golden Jubilee year, the university planned many programmes that include starting new UG and PG programmes, creating infrastructure, facilities for academic research, organising national and international conferences, workshops, training programs and endowment lectures for faculty/staff and students.