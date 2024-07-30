2-day expo on green technologies in Aug

Hyderabad: The fifth edition of the Electric Expo organised by the Secunderabad Electric Traders Association (SETA) will be held at HITEX Hyderabad on August 29-30, 2024.

SETA president Suresh Jain and secretary Jeet Sethi informed that the expo, to be spread over 100 stalls, aims at providing significant coverage for the new age evolution of environmentally friendly, energy efficient devices to the domestic industrial and consumer markets. The expo is likely to attract CPWD and R&B departments, real estate stakeholders, architects, engineers, consultants, students, among others. Tech seminars, sessions on renewable energy, energy efficient homes, etc. will be addressed by industry experts and bureaucrats.