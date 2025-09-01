22 puppies get new homes in GHMC’s adoption drive

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conducted a second edition of adoption drive for Indie puppies on Sunday at Kasu Brahmananda Reddy Park, Banjara Hills. GHMC urges everyone to ‘Be a Hero. Adopt, Don’t Shop’ and bring home a furry friend. A total of 35 dogs were displayed at the indie puppy mela, with 22 puppies being adopted by passionate dog lovers.

Under the banner of ‘Be a Hero. Adopt, Don’t Shop’, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, joined by Khairtabad Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, inaugurated the Indie Puppy Adoption Mela with a spirit of kinship and care. The commissioner urged the citizens to welcome desi puppies not as pets, but as cherished families. According to GHMC, the Indie Puppy Mela is more than an adoption drive—it is a movement to nurture compassion, reduce street dog populations, and restore dignity to lives often overlooked. Indie dogs, with their soulful eyes and unwavering loyalty, are not just guardians of our homes—they are guardians of our humanity.

As many as 35 dewormed, vaccinated, and affectionate indie puppies were presented to the public. By day’s end, 22 found loving homes—each adoption a quiet revolution of kindness.

In a moment that stirred many, Karnan personally handed the first puppy to Chinkakunta Raju of Shaikpet, symbolizing the beginning of a bond rooted in trust and tenderness. “Let us not merely adopt,” the Commissioner shared, “but embrace these souls as kin—worthy of warmth, care, and lifelong companionship.” Let every adoption be a promise. Let every puppy find a place not just in our homes, but in our hearts.

Speaking to the gathered crowd of animal lovers and veterinary experts, the Commissioner highlighted the virtues of Indian native dogs: resilient, intelligent, low-maintenance, and deeply loyal. “They are not just suited to our climate and culture,” he said, “They are reflections of our own enduring spirit.”

RV Karnan informed that puppy adoption melas will be held in all GHMC zonal circles to promote adoption.

The Mela was graced by dignitaries including Jubilee Hills Deputy Commissioner Sammaiah, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Abdul Wakil, Deputy Director Dr K Chakrapani Reddy, veterinary officers and others were present.