24-year-old Sudanese held for drug peddling, MDMA sized

Hyderabad: The H-NEW (Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing) team conducted a joint operation along with Humanyun Nagar police and apprehended a foreign national drug offender and seized 50 grams of MDMA drug. The police arrested Mohammed Abdul Rehman Osman (24) of Tolichowki, a native of South Darfur in Sudan. According to the police, in the year 2016, Osman obtained a one year valid student visa and landed at RGIA, Shamshabad, and stayed at Tolichowki, Hyderabad.

Again, in the year 2018, he obtained a four-year valid student visa, which is valid up to 01.12.2025. He joined Glocal University, Sahranpur, Uttar Pradesh, for a three-year BCA course. In the month of July 2024, he came to Hyderabad and moved to Tolichowki. In order to meet the expenses, he started indulging in the drug business and became a peddler by supplying drugs to consumers in the city. He hatched a plan to procure drugs from Nigerians, Tanzanians, Sudanese, and Palestinian nationals as well as local suppliers at a cheaper rate and sell them to the needy persons in Hyderabad at a high rate, earning easy profits.

In this case, Osman contacted the drug suppliers, procured the drug from Bangalore, supplied it in Hyderabad to the consumers, and received all the payments through a mule bank account through Gpay and Phonepay.

On Thursday evening, the HNEW team, along with Humayun Nagar police, apprehended him with 50 grams of MDMA drug.