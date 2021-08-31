3 killed, one missing in two different incidents

Rangareddy: Three people were killed and one went missing as two cars got washed away in the overflowing water and fell into a water stream in separate incidents in Rangareddy district on Sunday night.

Two persons including a newlywed woman were killed and one swept away after the car they were traveling in was swept away near Marpalli in the district.

The deceased were identified as Pravallika, the bride and Swetha, Pravallika's sister-in-law. Sreeshant Reddy, a young boy was missing. Three others, who survived the accident, include the groom, Nawaz Reddy, his sister Radhamma and driver Raghavender Reddy.

Nawaz Reddy married Pravallika on August 26. After a wedding ritual, Nawaz along with his wife was returning in a car from Mominpet to Ravulapalli.

According to police, the road adjoining the lake was filled with water of two meter height. The driver did not notice and continued to proceed. Under the impact of strong current, car got swept away, which was traced a kilometre away from the spot. The occupants were missing, police added.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a car was washed away in the flood waters in Kothapally stream in Shankarpally mandal on Sunday night. In the incident, Venkataiah (70) was killed, while the other four passengers managed to survive. Venkataiah's body was recovered on Monday.

He along with four others was returning to their village Yenkathala after attending a marriage in Kowkuntla village of Chevella mandal. When the car got stuck in the stream, four of the occupants managed to get out of the vehicle and reached to safety. However, Venkataiah got washed away with the car.