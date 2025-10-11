3 top Maoist leaders surrender, receive Rs 20 lakh each

Hyderabad: In a significant development, three senior leaders of the banned CPI (Maoist) group surrendered to Telangana Police today, handing over their weapons and committing to an everyday life. At a press conference in Hyderabad, Director General of Police (DGP) Shivadhar Reddy presented each leader with Rs 20 lakh in financial aid to support their fresh start.

The three leaders, Kunkati Venkataiah (known as Ramesh/Vikas), Mogilicherla Venkataraju (Raju/Erra Raju/Chandu), and Todem Ganga Gangava (Soni), were all State Committee Members (SCMs) of the Maoist party. They had been active in remote forest areas, leading Maoist operations for years.

Venkataiah, 52, hails from Kootigal village in Siddipet district and joined the Maoists in 1990 after completing school. He spent 36 years underground, leading activities mainly in northern Telangana. He cited health issues and family responsibilities for his decision to surrender. His wife, Kodi Manjula, is also a former member of the Maoist movement. Raju, from Thatikayala village in Nalgonda district, joined the movement at the age of 18 in 1990.

He was prominent in cultural activities and led teams in several regions, including Bastar. He faces worsening eye problems and chose to leave the group after meeting party leaders in Delhi.

His wife, Juree, who left the group in 2011, is currently working with Maoists but is considering joining him in surrender. Soni, who joined in 2002 from Dharupeta village in Kistaram, led women’s groups and was a key planner in the Dandakaranya area. She married Chandu in 2019. Concerned about her health and family life, she opted to quit the armed struggle and reunite with her husband.

DGP Shivadhar Reddy described this as a “moral win” for Telangana Police and praised the leaders for choosing peace, reiterating the police’s message: “No fighting! Kiss the village!” He assured full rehabilitation support, including housing, jobs, and financial aid. In addition to the initial Rs 20 lakh provided to each family, ongoing assistance will be offered as part of a comprehensive rehabilitation program.

Currently, approximately 72 Maoist cadres, including 8 to 10 top leaders from Telangana, remain active out of a total of 112 top members nationwide. Since 2019, a total of 412 Maoists have surrendered in Telangana.