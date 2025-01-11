300 jobs created with ARIQT innovation hub: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: “Telangana continues to cement its position as a global innovation hub and a thriving destination for startups,” declared IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Global Innovation Hub established by Netherlands-based ARIQT at Raidurgam, the Minister announced that the new facility would generate 300 fresh employment opportunities.

Highlighting the transformative growth of the IT sector over the past two decades, Sridhar Babu noted that Telangana's GDP and per capita income have now surpassed the national average. He remarked, “Telangana’s annual IT exports have reached an impressive $30 billion. The State is home to over 6,000 startups and approximately 1,500 small and medium-sized software enterprises. Additionally, prominent global organisations are setting up Global Capability Centers (GCCs) here, further enriching the ecosystem. These advancements have created an abundance of employment opportunities for our talented youth.”

The Minister underscored the importance of skilled human resources for industries, highlighting initiatives like the Young India Skills University.

“This university will empower Telangana to become a beacon of skilled talent, catering to the ever-evolving demands of industries,” he said.

“Good governance is about bringing exceptional civic services right to the doorstep of citizens, and Telangana is leading the way among Indian States. By embracing emerging technologies, we are enhancing public service delivery. We extend an open invitation to companies eager to be part of this transformative journey to collaborate with us,” he added.

Reaffirming Hyderabad’s standing as a "Talent City," "Tech City," and "Innovation City," the Minister said, “Hyderabad is not only a leading hub for software but also a powerhouse for industries such as pharma and biotech. The city offers world-class infrastructure and a highly skilled workforce, making it a preferred destination for diverse industries."

He also addressed the dual nature of emerging technologies, which bring both opportunities and challenges, urging innovators to tackle these challenges head-on.

“Telangana is actively preparing its youth to capitalize on employment opportunities in cutting-edge technologies,” he concluded.