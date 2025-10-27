38-yr-old man nabbed for migrant woman’s murder

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man, Y Reddappa from Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, has been arrested by Panjagutta police for the brutal rape and murder of a woman from Assam in Hyderabad’s Begumpet area. The victim, believed to be around 30-35 years old, was found dead on October 23 near an eatery at Begumpet, with visible injuries on her face and body. Police discovered food items and a liquor bottle beside her, indicating that she had consumed alcohol with the accused before the incident. According to police reports, Reddappa met the woman on October 22 at the Greenlands area, and after a brief interaction, both moved to a secluded spot where they drank together. Initial advances appear to have been consensual. However, when he tried to force himself on her a second time, she resisted; enraged, he assaulted and strangled her. The accused fled the scene once he realised she had died. The woman's body was sent to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem while forensic teams combed the crime spot for clues. Using witness statements and surveillance, investigators traced Reddappa, who confessed to the crime during interrogation. He has been booked under murder and sexual assault provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and remanded to judicial custody.