3K run organised on World Sparrow Day
Hyderabad: To mark World Sparrow Day, Mines and Labour Minister Vivek Venkataswamy officiated the start of the 3K run, which was hosted by Glendale International School at Sun City, Hyderabad, on Saturday.
On the occasion, the Minister recalled that sparrows play a crucial role in maintaining environmental balance. He mentioned that the decline in the number of sparrows is a warning sign to our society and environment. The Minister called upon people to develop the habit of planting trees and providing food and water for birds. He stated that such programmes are needed at the school level to increase awareness about environmental protection among children.
The Minister congratulated the organisers of Glendale School for sending a good message through this event. Minister Vivek Venkataswamy’s wife Sarojana was also present.