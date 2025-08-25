5th edition of GAMA awards to be held in Dubai on Aug 30

Hyderabad: The prestigious GAMA (Gulf Academy Movie Awards) has gained a special place in the hearts of Tollywood. After the grand success of four previous editions held in Dubai, the 5th edition of GAMA Awards will be celebrated on August 30 at the Sharjah Expo Centre, Dubai. Vaibhav Jewellers’ curtain raiser event was held in the city on Sunday to announce the upcoming awards.

The event was attended by GAMA CEO Saurabh Keshri, Vaibhav Jewellers MD Raghav, jury members and renowned film personalities, including Directors A. Kodandarami Reddy, B. Gopal, and actresses Faria Abdullah, Manasa Varanasi, Daksha Nagarkar, along with actor Viva Harsha.

Speaking on the occasion, GAMA CEO Saurabh said, “This event is not driven by commercial interests. We are conducting GAMA Awards in honor of my father Trimurtulu’s love and respect for artists.

With everyone’s support, we are moving forward and planning to make next year’s awards even grander. We are also preparing to host GAMA Awards in other countries. This year’s event will be organized in such a way that it will amaze Telugu audiences not only in Dubai but across the globe. Award winners have been carefully selected by our esteemed jury panel.”

Veteran director and jury member A. Kodandarami Reddy said, “I’m delighted to be part of this awards event. Alongside myself, B. Gopal, music director Koti, and other prominent personalities are serving as jury members. Awards like these are like multivitamins for actors, they encourage and motivate everyone. I hope the GAMA Awards will be a grand success.”

Vaibhav Jewellers MD Raghav, the title sponsor, said, “We are proud to be associated with such a prestigious event.”

Actress Faria Abdullah said, “I gave a special performance during last year’s 4th edition and will be performing again this year with something special.”

Actress Manasa Varanasi said that she will be performing at the GAMA Awards for the first time, and Daksha Nagarkar said she is thrilled to be part of the event.

Actor Viva Harsha, who will co-host the event alongside anchor Suma, said, “Teaming up with Suma garu as co-host is very exciting. This show will be full of entertainment.”

Special guests at the ceremony will include legendary comedian Brahmanandam, directors Sukumar, Buchibabu Sana, Bobby, Sai Rajesh, music director Devi Sri Prasad, producers Ashwini Dutt, DVV Danayya, lyricist Chandrabose, and actor Vennela Kishore, among many other celebrities.

GAMA Awards 2025 will honor excellence across all 24 crafts of Tollywood, with awards given to films released in 2024. Winners in each category will be selected by the expert jury.