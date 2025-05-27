‘600 Gurukul Schools unable to run over unpaid rents’

Hyderabad: State BJP chief spokesperson NV Subhash questioned the State government that while Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is campaigning for ‘Rising Telangana’, in reality, people are experiencing a ‘Falling Telangana.’

Addressing the media on Monday, he said that before the Congress party came to power, Revanth Reddy, the then-PCC president made numerous promises to students, and repeatedly assured them that he would fulfill them after coming to power. Unfortunately, many of these commitments have not been implemented, leading to feelings of betrayal among the students.

Students and parents are protesting the closure of over 600 Gurukul schools in the state. The buildings housing these Gurukul schools have been locked by their owners due to unpaid rental fees for the past 10 months. Consequently, the state government is fully responsible for this situation, as it has failed to allocate adequate funds in the budget for education, ignoring the issues faced by the Gurukul schools. The future of 7 lakh students is now at risk, and the government must settle approximately Rs 215 crore in rental dues. The owners of 63 Gurukuls have issued notices to vacate the premises.

He said the education department employees are struggling due to unpaid salaries, and nearly 1,800 government schools in the state are being closed down. In contrast, the Narendra Modi government’s efforts to establish better educational institutions, like Navodaya and Sainik Schools across the country, including Telangana.

Furthermore, the appointments in the state’s universities are poorly managed, leaving many positions vacant and causing students to seek education in other states. The state government has made promises but failed to clear fee reimbursements for students in engineering and other professional colleges, resulting in protests from students and parents.

Thousands of faculty positions remain unfilled in universities, indicating that education in the state is in disarray. These developments have left the future of the students uncertain. There is a demand for the state government to take immediate action to settle the dues, reopen the Gurukul schools, clear the fee reimbursement arrears, and reopen the closed government schools.