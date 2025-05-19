8 children among 17 of family killed in city fire

Hyderabad: In a ghastly Sunday morning tragedy, 17 persons, including eight children and women, were killed after a massive fire broke out at a three-storey building in Gulzar Houz near Charminar in the Old City. The devastating incident has left the city in mourning.

The fire, which started around 6 am on the ground floor of Srikrishna Pearls building, engulfed the entire structure, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering panic among residents and the adjoining areas. Approximately, 30 people, including the family of a pearl trader and his employees were present at the time. A short circuit in the lower part of the building, which housed jewellery shops is believed to have triggered the fire. The flames quickly spread to the upper two residential floors, trapping several families inside. Many were burnt alive or died of asphyxia, while others succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in various hospitals, including the Osmania General Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Prahlad (70), Munni (70), Rajendar Modi (65), Sumitra (60), Hamey (7), Abhishek (31), Sheetal (35), Priyansh (4), Iraaj (2), Arushi (3), Rishabh (4), Pratham (1.5), Anuyan (3), Varsha (35), Pankaj (36), Rajini (32) and Iddu (4).

According to fire department personnel, upon receiving information at 6:16 am, the Moghalpura unit rushed fire tender and crew to the scene of the fire. Firefighting, search and rescue operations were carried out simultaneously. All those rescued were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Telangana Fire Department Director General Y Nagi Reddy said “Due to access constraints and to speed up the search and rescue operations, an assist call was given to other fire stations. Approximately, 12 appliances reached the fire ground and carried out the firefighting and rescue operations.”

Nagi Reddy said “The building had only one entry, like a tunnel. There is only one staircase of one metre to access the first and second floors. This made the escape and rescue operation difficult. The fire was brought under control by 9 am.”

The DGP said that 11 vehicles, a firefighting robot, a Bronto Skylift hydraulic platform, 17 fire officers and 70 personnel were involved in extinguishing the fire and rescuing the trapped persons.

Osmania General Hospital Resident Medical Officer, Dr. Vijay Kumar said that six persons were confirmed dead upon arrival. One individual was admitted for treatment, while others were shifted to private hospitals in the vicinity. According to an eyewitness, “When I was returning after the fajr prayers, I heard two women calling for help from the building. We went inside and the room was filled with smoke, due to the fire. There were seven bodies in one room. We took blankets and tried to remove those who were alive," said Mir Zahid.

However, family members of the victims blamed the delayed arrival of the ambulance, which led to such a heavy toll. One relative said, “17 members of my family died. A six-year-old girl could have been saved if the ambulance had arrived on time.” They also alleged that the ambulance that finally arrived did not have oxygen masks.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the fire mishap and expressed condolences to the families of the victims on the phone. The state government announced Rs five lakh ex gratia compensation to families of the deceased. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said, “It is heart-wrenching to learn of the precious lives lost and the injuries sustained in this tragic fire. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of immense grief.”