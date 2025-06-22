About 5,000 people participated in the Internat

Live
Highlights
About 5,000 people participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations held at Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad.
About 5,000 people participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations held at Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad. Among them also were senior officials and general people who took part with enthusiasm in the event.
Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha who led the event, described Yoga as India’s gift to the world, and added that the ancient spiritual discipline unites body, mind, and the soul.
