  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

About 5,000 people participated in the Internat

About 5,000 people participated in the Internat
x
Highlights

About 5,000 people participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations held at Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad.

About 5,000 people participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations held at Gachibowli stadium in Hyderabad. Among them also were senior officials and general people who took part with enthusiasm in the event.

Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha who led the event, described Yoga as India’s gift to the world, and added that the ancient spiritual discipline unites body, mind, and the soul.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick