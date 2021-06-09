Academy for cybersecurity invites online applications

Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cyber Security (NACS), Hyderabad, is inviting online applications for admission into online cyber security courses. Interested inter, degree, diploma, engineering, PG candidates can apply.

The courses offered are--cyber security officer, diploma in cyber security management, post-diploma in cyber security management, certificate in cyber security. The NACS offers up to 60 per cent fee subsidy in the form of concession in fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC,OBC, minority, physically challenged, women candidates and ex-serviceman and their children under the Swarna Bharat National Skill Development Programme.

After successfully completing courses, candidates will get opportunities in job profiles like cyber security officer, information officer, information analyst, security architect, IT security engineer, systems security administrator, information risk auditors, security analysts, intrusion detection specialists, computer security incident responders, cryptologists, vulnerability assessors, trainer /teacher in educational institutions. Job opportunities are good for the candidates both in the country as well as abroad. June 29 is the last date for online applications. Students can visit www.nacsindia.org or 7893141797.