ACB conducts raids at check posts, RTA & sub-registrar offices

Hyderabad: Amid allegations of corruption in the various departments, the sleuths of Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday, conducted surprise checks at Road Transport Authority (RTA) offices, check posts and sub-registrar offices across the state.

ACB conducted raids on Salabatpur RTA Check post, Kamareddy District and RTA offices of Peddapalli, Trimulgherry and Uppal. During the check an unaccounted amount of Rs 1,81,030 was seized and apart from that, several irregularities were observed.

Surprise checks were also conducted at Sub Registrar offices at Burgampadu of Khammam District and Bheemadevarapally of Warangal District. During the checks, an unaccounted amount of Rs 91,000 was seized. Several irregularities were noticed. Report will be sent to the Government for taking necessary action.

In a separate case, the ACB caught Battala Raj Kumar, an Accounts Officer and Kondra Ravi Kumar, a Computer Operator, both working in the office of Adilabad municipality, while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 15,000 from the complainant for doing an official favor.